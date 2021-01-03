The authorities of the Chinese city of Heihe in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang have tightened restrictions aimed at combating coronavirus due to the worsening epidemiological situation. Public transport has been suspended. On Sunday, January 3, reports “Interfax“.

The ban is being introduced for both buses and taxis. Over the past day, according to the Provincial Health Committee, 4 cases of COVID-19 infection in acute form have been registered, before that they were all considered asymptomatic.

Since January 1, residents of the city have been banned from leaving it by plane. Then two cases of infection were detected in the city.

Heihe is located on the banks of the Amur opposite Blagoveshchensk, the cities are connected by a road bridge.

On December 31, it became known about the detection in China of a new strain of coronavirus, which was announced in the UK in mid-December.

The patient with the new type of COVID-19 turned out to be a 23-year-old student who recently returned to Shanghai from the UK. She tested positive for the coronavirus on December 14 and was hospitalized.

At the same time, two days before her departure to China, her COVID-19 test was negative.