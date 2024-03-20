Cars of the Chinese brand Haima are planned to begin to be assembled in Russia. The MVL Auto company, which is engaged in the official supply of cars of the brand, signed an agreement with the Fesco transport group on the supply of both finished cars from China to the Russian Federation, and vehicle kits for assembly. About it Fesco reported on March 19.

The parties will establish cooperation to develop logistics solutions in order to organize transportation through Vladivostok and land border crossings. Fesco and MVL Auto “will work on issues in the field of supply chain management related to the localization of production of Haima cars at sites in Russia, as well as in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus,” the statement said. It is not specified which factories the machines are planned to be assembled at.

The Haima auto brand was founded in 1992, the company used Mazda technologies to produce its models for the Chinese market and expand into export markets. It is noted that the company received its name from the abbreviation of the words “Hainan” (a province in the south of China) and “Mazda”.

Sales of Haima cars in Russia began in January of this year. The brand's lineup includes the 8S crossover and the 7X minivan. Haima cars were previously supplied to the Russian Federation from 2011 to 2016; plans to return the brand to the Russian market became known last spring.

Earlier on March 20, AvtoVAZ President Maxim Sokolov announced that the first public presentation of the new Lada Iskra model will take place in June as part of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The start of production of the Lada Iskra is scheduled for the end of 2024, the start of sales is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.