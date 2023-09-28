Hackers linked to the communist regime in China, who breached the digital services of several US government agencies in May, also managed to steal 60,000 emails from senior US State Department officials, according to information revealed by a Senate official American and on CNN this Thursday (28).

According to the information, hackers were able to access several other data during the attack, including information about employees’ travel itineraries. They also searched the email inboxes of senior US diplomats focused on Pacific diplomacy ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China in June this year.

The employee, who is part of the team of Senator Eric Schmitt, from the Republican Party, and declined to be identified, said he participated in a meeting with members of the State Department’s IT this Thursday. At the meeting, he learned that the 60,000 stolen emails belonged to 10 accounts belonging to different members of the department.

In a press conference held this Thursday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed that Chinese hackers accessed 60,000 emails from members of the State Department.

“This was a hack of Microsoft systems that the State Department discovered and reported to Microsoft,” Miller told reporters.

According to CNN, the US State Department declined to say where exactly the invading hackers were from, but Microsoft blamed a group of hackers “based in China.”

“We have no reason to doubt this attribution,” Miller said at Thursday’s press conference.

According to Microsoft, the hacker attack that occurred in May exploited the company’s email software and began with hackers breaking into the email of one of its engineers.

The cyberattack highlighted advances China has made in its hacking capabilities and caused members of the US Congress and Biden administration officials to rethink the US government’s dependence on Microsoft technology.

The Chinese cyber espionage campaign also broke into the unclassified email accounts of U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia, who traveled with Blinken to China in June, according to information published by American broadcaster CNN.

Republican Representative Don Bacon, who has been a critic of the Chinese regime, was also one of the hackers’ targets.

Chinese regime officials responded to accusations that they were behind the intrusions by accusing the US government of carrying out “cyber attacks against China”.

Speaking to CNN, Senator Schmitt said that the investigation into Chinese hackers “is far from over.”

“We need to strengthen our defenses against these types of cyberattacks and intrusions in the future, and we need to closely examine the federal government’s dependence on a single vendor as a potential weakness,” he said.