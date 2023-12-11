“Washington Post” report cites cyber attacks on Hawaii utility company and gas pipeline network

Hackers linked to China's military broke into the computer systems of approximately 20 US facilities in 2022, according to a newspaper report Washington Post published this Monday (Dec 11, 2023). Among the compromised services would be a water utility in Hawaii, a port on the country's west coast and oil and gas pipeline systems.

According to US authorities, the online intrusions were part of a larger effort to cause “panic, chaos or disrupting logistics in a possible conflict” between the United States and China in the Pacific.

Hackers also attempted to break into the operator of Texas' power grid, which operates independently from the rest of the country. Furthermore, sources of Washington Post reported that several foreign entities, including electrical utility companies, were targets of these attacks.

U.S. officials said none of the intrusions impacted industrial control systems responsible for operating pumps or critical functions, and did not cause disruptions.

However, it was warned that directing the attacks towards Hawaii, where the Pacific Fleet is located, and at least one port, together with logistical centers, would indicate the intention to make it difficult to send troops and equipment to the region in the event of a conflict related to Taiwan.

The operation allegedly carried out by the Chinese army is part of the cyber campaign known as Typhoon Volt, identified by the United States government approximately a year ago.

“It is very clear that Chinese attempts to compromise critical infrastructure are, in part, aimed at positioning themselves in advance to be able to disrupt or destroy that critical infrastructure in the event of a conflict.”, said the executive director of Cisa (Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Agency, in Portuguese), Brandon Wales. The agency is part of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

“This represents a significant shift from Chinese cyber activity 7 to 10 years ago, which was primarily focused on political and economic espionage”he said.

The topic of Chinese cyber intrusions into critical US infrastructure was on the agenda of the meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November, according to sources from the Washington Post. However, it was not discussed during the approximately 4-hour meeting.