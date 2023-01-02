Skyrocketing Coronavirus infections, low vaccination coverage, use of vaccines other than those of the West, systematic checks on arrival for those traveling abroad. Nevertheless, China considers it possible that a Formula 1 Grand Prix will be held. To attempt the feat is Shanghai, which aims to return to the calendar after the cancellation of a month ago.

To report the news is the Chinese edition of Autosportaccording to which the organizers are in constant contact with Liberty Media and Formula 1 to return to the 24 races of 2023. At the end of last year, in fact, the authorities announced that from 8 January the quarantine would end for those arriving in the country.

Contacts between China and Formula 1 are said to be continuing in these hours. The non-replacement of the Shanghai Grand Prix could testify to the will of the Circus of catch up on an event that hasn’t been held since 2019 and that for now it would skip for the fourth consecutive year. Shanghai would then not need much time to prepare the circuit and logistically organize the event which – if it were held – would be difficult to think about with the public.

If the Chinese GP were reinstated in the 2023 schedule, it would be the last event in the first part of the calendar, dedicated to Asia: it would arrive on April 16, after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia. A positioning studied by F1 precisely to ensure that its eventual cancellation would involve the least number of logistical problems: in this way Shanghai can also be easily replaced by a European stage. To date, if Shanghai doesn’t make it back, it will still be in pole position Portimaofollowed by Istanbulthe latter favored by the greater proximity to Baku (the next stop on the calendar, where the race will take place on 30 April).