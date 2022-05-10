The Chinese government will no longer allow foreign apps and software to be usedin what appears to be a counteroffensive directed at the United States, which blocked the way for brands from the Asian country several months ago.

This nationalist-tinged plan will begin in government agencies and government-backed companies, and will have a two-year term to complete the transition.

With this initiative, it was proposed that computers now have to be Chinese, as well as the software necessary to carry out daily tasks.

According to Bloomberg, this change would affect 50 million computers used by government institutions, which could represent a serious blow to several companies.

Dell and HP, the biggest US players with a presence in China, have already reported their first share price losses, and the impact could be bigger.

On the other hand, brands from the Asian country such as Lenovo and Kingsoft experienced the opposite, with an increase in the value of their assets.

The country led by Vladimir Putin has also implemented a similar policy that aims to give priority to the components and programs developed in its territory.

This decision was made after several brands suspended their business with Russia due to their conflict with Ukraine, which is still active.

We will see how this resolution of China impacts in the long term, although some experts predict that it will have strong consequences.

Blocking brands like huawei On the part of the US government there seems to be no going back, so we can only hope that the politicians put aside their differences for it to be resolved.

