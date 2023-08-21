Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 1:49 pm

Chinese government revenue grew by 11.5% from January to July this year compared to the same period last year, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Economy. The pace of growth slowed, as in the first half of 2023, China had shown a 13.3% growth in revenue.

The country’s total revenue for seven months was 13.9 trillion yuan.

The country’s spending increased by 3.3% year-on-year from January to July to reach 15.2 trillion yuan. The biggest increases in spending were on social security and labor and education.

The movement follows the slowdown of the second largest economy on the planet, which is facing turbulence in the real estate sector, while the government hesitates to adopt significant stimuli.