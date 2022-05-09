The Chinese government has stepped up its rules around live streaming platforms to prevent children from tipping streamers, or streaming themselves without guardian consent.

As reported by Reutersthe change comes as part of a crackdown on the booming games sector.

The National Radio and Television Administration said in a statement that livestreaming platforms need to step up controls for underage users (under 18).

In addition, platforms will need to strengthen the management of peak hours for streaming shows, and shows will need to be turned off at 10pm local time for users under the “youth mode” parental control function.

The platforms affected are China’s most popular livestreaming sites: Douyin (the Chinese equivalent of TikTok), Bilibili, and the Tencent-backed Huya and Douyu.

Last month, China launched a special campaign to clean up “chaos” in online livestreaming and short video businesses, as part of a crackdown on teenage gaming addiction.

It follows changes made last year preventing children from playing games for longer than an hour per typical day.