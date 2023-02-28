HONG KONG (Reuters) – An adviser to China’s top political advisory body said she would propose allowing unmarried women access to egg freezing as a measure to preserve their fertility after the country’s population fell last year for the first time in six decades.

Lu Weiying told the Global Times, a Chinese state-backed news website, that he will also propose the inclusion of infertility treatments in the public health system at the upcoming Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which starts on March 4. .

Lu, a fertility doctor in China’s southern province of Hainan, said giving single women access to freezing their eggs allows them to “preserve eggs before they pass their peak reproductive years. The woman still needs to get married if she wants to use her frozen eggs and get pregnant in the future,” she told the Global Times.

Currently, fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing in China are prohibited for unmarried women.

Lu’s recommendations come as officials try to bolster a plunging birth rate with incentives, including expanded maternity leave, financial and tax benefits for having children, as well as housing subsidies.

Last year, China recorded its lowest birth rate in history, at 6.77 births per 1,000 people.

Even though nine of the world’s 10 most populous countries are experiencing fertility declines, China’s 2022 fertility rate of 1.18 was the lowest and well below the OECD standard of 2.1 for a stable population. China has yet to officially release its fertility data for 2022.

Much of China’s demographic crisis is a result of the one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015, as well as the high cost of education.

