06/02/2023 – 3:08 pm

In a coordinated move, the Chinese government, through the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), removed approximately 1.4 million social media posts as part of a campaign to crack down on ‘self media’ accounts. (independent content produced and broadcast, often by non-communication professionals). The CAC said on Friday it had closed 67,000 accounts and deleted hundreds of thousands of posts between March 10 and May 22 as part of a broader “rectification” campaign. According to the body, the measure is necessary to combat harmful information, misinformation and rumors online, thus protecting the country’s cyber security and social stability.

Italian ministry suffers cyberattack

The Ministry of Industry of Italy suffered an intense cyberattack, as reported in an official statement on Friday (26). The onslaught resulted in significant disruptions to their systems. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, cybersecurity experts are investigating the source and nature of the attack. Italian government officials are taking the incident seriously, stressing the importance of strengthening the country’s cyber defenses. The action highlights the growing risks and challenges faced by government and business organizations in relation to cybersecurity.

ChatGPT’s legal predicament

A US attorney, Steven Schwartz, faces consequences after relying on ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot, to assist him in a legal case. The tool was found to have completely fabricated cases that Schwartz cited in his petition, raising questions about the reliability and ethics of using AI in legal practice. The incident involved the lawsuit of a passenger (Roberto Mata) against Avianca. A service cart injured Mata’s knee on a flight. In the lawsuit (Mata versus Avianca), the lawyer used the chatbot to provide additional research and ChatGPT invented court decisions mentioning cases like Varghese vs China Southern Airlines and Shaboon vs Egyptair. None of them existed. The situation is considered unprecedented and will result in a hearing to discuss possible sanctions against Schwartz.

GDPR turns five years and €4 billion in fines

In the week that completed its fifth anniversary (the law was implemented on May 25, 2018), the European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation, or General Data Protection Regulation) can celebrate for the billions of euros raised with fines: 4 billion in these five years. The largest of them, 1.2 billion, was applied in the very week the GDPR turned five, against Meta (the company that owns Facebook). The giant founded by Mark Zuckerberg, incidentally, was responsible alone for 2.5 billion euros (in seven different punishments), which means two thirds of all fines, according to a survey by Privacy Matters.

Digital Chat

With practically 80% of the Brazilian market of online libraries, the Minha Biblioteca website and platform seeks to deliver to students, universities and companies a repository of specialized books at affordable prices. The goal now is to understand how new technologies can help improve the platform. Understand the strategy from the perspective of CEO Giselle Guimarães Ramos:

What is the main market today?

Universities, a market in which we have an 80% share. We are in practically all the main universities in the country.

And how much does it cost in B2C?

The price starts at R$60 per month and then you have access, depending on your area, to approximately 3,000 books.

What new frontiers have you been looking at?

We are trying to understand what we can bring from new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to help students.

How would this be done?

Adding a learning conference process, asking questions about what was read and some other tests. We want to bring this to the platform so that the student not only reads, but is aware that he really learned.

What is the expansion plan?

We want to expand operations both in the corporate sector and in B2C.























