Dictators met in Beijing, on the Cuban's second visit to China, and signed 12 cooperation documents

The Chinese government donated US$ 100 million to Cuba in the context of President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s last visit to the Asian country, according to information released this Saturday (26) by the Cuban government. Yesterday (25), Chinese dictator Xi Jinping declared that his country “will do everything possible to provide support” to Cubans.

In declarations to the Cuban press that covered the passage of Díaz-Canel and six of his ministers through China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey, the Cuban deputy prime minister, Alejandro Gil, stated that the amount will be applied “to the priorities of our people “.

He also mentioned the closing of several agreements with the communist country, including advance financing for the Herradura wind farm, in the east of the island, and a photovoltaic solar park of more than 100 megawatts.