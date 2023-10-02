China started a holiday weekend that runs until October 8; government estimates record travel

China celebrated, on Sunday (October 1, 2023), its National Day. The celebrations last until October 8th, in one of the holiday weeks called golden week (the other two occur at the beginning of the year and in May). The occasion tests the “return” from the country to post-pandemic life.

From 2020 onwards, the Beijing government implemented restrictive measures to try to contain the spread of Covid-19. In addition to closing its borders, China has implemented a policy of “covid zero”, in which regions were placed in isolation when the first cases of the disease were identified. The actions harmed, among other things, the Chinese economy.

“This holiday will be a test,” Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC, told the newspaper Financial Times. “It’s not just about going to a restaurant and enjoying a great meal with friends; in fact, it’s about knowing whether there will be a little more spending on household appliances and cars, even on apartments”, he added.

According to the state news agency XinhuaChina expects to triple the number of trips this golden week compared to the previous year, counting all trips into and out of the country.

The number of rail journeys made by Chinese passengers reached 20 million on Friday (September 29), reported to Xinhua the China State Railway Group. According to the company, this represents a record number of train trips per day.

During the current season, which runs from September 27 to October 8, the country is expected to make 190 million rail trips, the company said. On the last golden week of National Day before the pandemic, in 2019, there were 139 million.

The Ministry of Transport said it expects there to be record road traffic, totaling 66 million trips. The civil aviation agency estimates 21 million passengers, between domestic and international destinations.

“China has finally reopened and we are seeing this full recovery,” Julia Simpson, CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, told Xinhua.

The economy of China shows signs of lower-than-expected growth in 2023. Even though the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the Asian country performs better than in 2022, it will be the 3rd lowest rate since the 1990s.

The country that has already recorded 6 annual growth rates above 2 digits in the 21st century has not repeated a similar performance since 2010. Data from the 2nd quarter frustrate economists’ projections.

