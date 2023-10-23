The third forum of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which ended on October 18, brought together an impressive number of “non-Western” countries that suffer most from the unjust order as a consequence of Western hegemony, and have a vital interest in establishing a multipolar world.

The third forum strengthened the line outlined by the previous two to build a new model of interstate relations, which is based on the principles of openness, mutual benefit, mutual consultations, and common gain.

In China, these principles are taken very seriously, investing in them a specific meaning, gained through their own history. Experts and officials at all levels emphasize that the PRC sees before itself a negative example of the United States and the West as a whole, and will not impose its leadership in the world at the cost of wars, pitting different states against each other, colonial conquests and the plunder of other people’s resources.

In fact, all influential countries of the “non-West” and, in particular, the Global South at the forum rejected the Western model of world order, which is based on opposing principles – separation, confrontation, isolation and a zero-sum game.

Commenting on the course of the forum, Chinese experts emphasize that within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative, China will not resort to outdated geopolitical maneuvers and will not form a “small group that is detrimental to stability,” but will create a “large family of harmonious coexistence.”

This constructive position of the Chinese side implies a readiness to work, among other things, on connecting the Belt and Road project with the EAEU within the framework of the “greater Eurasian partnership.” This can truly unite the countries of Eurasia in all the diversity of their cultures, political and economic models and national interests.

In full accordance with the proclaimed principles, the Chinese side emphasizes at all levels that the Belt and Road project is always consistent with the development objectives of each country, so as not to contradict its national interests. This also fully coincides with Russia’s position and is considered one of the foundations of trusting interaction between the two countries.

The OBOR project is assessed in China as a new model of mutually beneficial cooperation, which actively accelerates the dismantling of neo-colonialism by strengthening the necessary independent development potential of the countries of the Global South. The Belt and Road Initiative provides an opportunity to solve the main and urgent task for the whole world – to reduce the gap between North and South and relieve the second group of countries from difficulties in development.

It is logical that one of the features of the last forum was the wide representation of a large number of developing countries in general and, in particular, African countries. Developing countries represent the future growth pole of the global market, and this must be taken into account to properly understand the nature of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Economic projects of the BRI will expand from road and transport infrastructure to other areas of interaction, not only economic, but also humanitarian. Among the eight steps to further develop the initiative announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasis is placed on the digital economy, technological innovation, green development and projects to improve the living conditions of the population.

The Chinese side particularly emphasizes such measures as expanding the channels for financing Belt and Road projects through private capital inside and outside China; promoting RMB internationalization; more complete consideration in economic projects of the characteristics of different regions on different continents; emphasis on the implementation of medium-sized projects that are closely linked to people’s livelihoods.

Much attention is paid to the compliance of Belt and Road projects with market dynamics and international standards. Since it is announced that private capital will be attracted to interstate projects, we are talking about greater attention to their self-sufficiency.

The Chinese side is also reacting to accusations launched by the West of a “lack of transparency” in OBOR projects and “debt trap diplomacy.” Naturally, over the previous years of the initiative, problems have emerged that are fully understood by all its participants and partners. Indeed, not all governments took equal advantage of the opportunities that opened up: in some they mismanaged Chinese loans, and in others they were hampered by out-of-control corruption.

In the face of a growing wave of deglobalization, China proposes “One Belt, One Road,” which, in essence, has become the Chinese version of globalization, but based on principles completely different from the Western version. This is a plan to save world trade and a program of interaction free from artificial obstacles such as sanctions and trade wars.

In the face of escalating US attempts to contain China and Russia even at the cost of collapsing global trade and supply chains, the OBOR initiative could be a life-saving alternative for the world to the Western scenario leading to chaos.

The author is an expert at the Intercultural Research Center of Huzhou University (China)

The editorial position may not coincide with the opinion of the author