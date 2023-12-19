Chinese giant Tencent recently shut down US video game development studio Team Kaiju, marking a blow to its efforts to establish itself as an internationally competitive player in the industry. Sources close to the company revealed to Reuters that the decision to shut down Team Kaiju was made by Tencent in June this year, with the developers moved under the wing of another studio from the same company. The news of the closure became public knowledge after the Chinese company removed the official Team Kaiju website and deleted the employee profiles from the studio's LinkedIn page.

Signs of trouble had emerged before, when the studio's creative director, Scott Warner, resigned in April while he was busy developing what was believed to be a big-budget multiplayer game. Former senior director Rosi Zagorcheva also left the studio in 2022. Team Kaiju was considered a crucial element in Tencent's overseas expansion plan, and now speculation is spreading that its closure is linked to a larger extensive corporate restructuring.

Tencent is known for releasing hits in the world of video games, including PUBG and League of Legends. In its third-quarter earnings call, the company reported increases across all of its divisions, with the video game sector returning to growth in its home market, reflecting a general industry trend. Industry association CGIGC found that the segment generated revenue of $42.6 billion in 2023, up 13% from the previous year. However, the news of Team Kaiju's closure follows a move by rival ByteDance, which last month laid off 1,000 workers at its main games studio and sold its current portfolio.