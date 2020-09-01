Bingtao Chen, 31, is Chinese, but lives in France. He traveled to his hometown, Wuhan, for the holiday season and found himself confined. The city is the cradle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His parents relied only on government communication during the outbreak. He would sometimes tell them to get information from other sources. “My parents lived through famine in the 1960s. For them, Communist China brought them out of famine and war “, explains the author of the book Wuhan Confidential – From one lockdown to another.

Bingtao Chen also suffered from the cold in the apartments: “In the south of China and in Wuhan which is in the center, there is no heating in winter and that is hard compared to life in France. We have to put on more clothes“.

“In Wuhan now, people live normally. My parents, as they are elderly, remain vigilant and do not go out too much. My sister lives quite normally just respecting social distancing“, he assures on Franceinfo Monday August 31st.