Hua Chunying said: “The bombing of the Gaza Strip is still continuing. How many children and civilian lives will be enough to stop this?!”

She added: “If the minimum level of respect and reverence for life and international law is lost, the moral red line will be absent, and that means a descent into the abyss.”

This tweet was viewed by 50,000 users 3 hours after it was published, more than 70 commented on it, 135 reposted it, and about 400 users expressed their admiration for it.

Chinese diplomacy had published the same content in English earlier.

The Chinese position on the war

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, China has called for a cessation of hostilities between the two parties.

China has asserted that “historical injustice” against the Palestinians is the cause of the conflict.

She stressed that the solution lies in establishing an independent Palestinian state.