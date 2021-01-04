The Chinese Foreign Ministry called a low-quality lie the statements of the Deputy Adviser to the President of the United States on National Security Matthew Pottinger about the leak of coronavirus from the laboratory in Wuhan, reports RIA News…

Previously Pottinger said the virus had leaked out of the lab through a leak or accident. In his opinion, Beijing’s denial of access there only reinforces suspicions that an epidemic began from there.

“Pottinger is a high-ranking official, and contrary to expectations, he is still repeating these low-quality lies and rumors,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

She also expressed hope that the United States will explain whether Pottinger’s statements are his personal opinion or the official position of the American administration.

According to her, the theory of the artificial origin of the coronavirus and its leak from the laboratory was refuted by almost all eminent experts in this field.

Hua Chunying added that the US must provide evidence of such claims.