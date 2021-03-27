The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the PRC, in response to unilateral sanctions by the United States and Canada, imposed on March 22 against residents and organizations of China, is imposing retaliatory sanctions against several individuals and organizations of these countries. This was announced on Saturday, March 27, the official representative Ministry of Foreign Affairs PRC Hua Chunying.

The sanctions were imposed on the head of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Gail Manchin, vice-chairman of the organization Tony Perkins, member of the Canadian parliament Michael Chong. Also sanctioned was the Justice and Human Rights Committee (a standing committee of the Canadian House of Commons).

It is noted that persons who have come under the sanctions are prohibited from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and Chinese citizens and organizations cannot do business with persons and companies who have come under the sanctions. In addition, the department stressed that the previously imposed sanctions against US citizens and companies remain in force.

“The Chinese government is unwavering in its determination to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the message reads.

On the eve of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC announced the imposition of sanctions due to “lies about the situation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region” in relation to British citizens. As noted in the department, the sanctions apply to the next of kin who fell under the sanctions of persons.

Earlier, on March 23, the US, EU, UK and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry protested British Ambassador to Beijing Caroline Wilson.

The persecution of ethnic Uighurs in China in 2018 was announced by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. According to the organization’s experts, the PRC authorities have organized “re-education camps” for the Uighurs, who are adherents of the Sunni branch of Islam. According to UN statistics, in 2018, there were from 800 thousand to 2 million people in such camps.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied this information, saying that it was not true. The Chinese authorities claim that Xinjiang’s problem concerns issues of violence, terrorism and separatism.

The Uyghurs are a Turkic-speaking people inhabiting the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Beijing claims that these people have strong separatist movements and religious extremism.