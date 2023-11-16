The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is of strategic importance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference following the meeting on November 16.

“We can say that from the point of view of the uniqueness of the organization, and from the point of view of the degree of attention from China and the United States, and from the international community, and from the point of view of the importance of the summit itself, it has strategic significance and far-reaching consequences,” leads his words China Central Television.

According to the minister, the talks between the leaders of the two countries will be an important milestone in the history of China-US relations and an important event in today’s international relations.

In addition, Wang Yi pointed out that Xi Jinping and Biden have outlined a plan to realize the stable development of China-US relations.

“The two heads of state, in an atmosphere of mutual respect, exchanged views on strategic, general and directional issues related to China-US relations, as well as major issues related to world peace and development,” he said.

Earlier, on November 15, it was reported that the bilateral meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping ended after lasting about two and a half hours. It took place in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Biden noted that the meeting gives hope for the restoration of a “normal course.” He stressed that competition between countries will always exist, but Washington intends to maintain relations and prevent the transition to conflict. To this, Xi Jinping pointed out that the meeting is of great importance for foreign policy.

Also during the negotiations, the leaders of the United States and China agreed to cooperate in the development and study of artificial intelligence. In addition, the heads of state decided to “reestablish high-level ties between the two armed forces on the basis of equality and respect.”

In addition, Xi Jinping called on the United States to stop supplying arms to Taiwan and support the “inevitable peaceful reunification” of China with the island. According to him, the issue of Taiwan’s status has always occupied a special place in relations between China and the United States.