Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that Beijing is constantly strengthening its partnership with Russia, but cooperation between states is not directed against third countries. It is reported by TASS…

Hua Chunying stressed that this strategic relationship cannot be weakened. Moscow and Beijing, she said, adhere to similar positions on various issues.

In addition, the representative of the PRC Foreign Ministry noted that the Sino-Russian relations “have reached the highest level of development.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow and China should mobilize like-minded people to defend the principles of the UN Charter. The head of the department reproached the Western countries for trying “by hook or by crook to ensure their dominance,” including by ignoring the UN Charter and substituting its own rules for it.