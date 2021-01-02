Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke about the origin of the coronavirus, noting that according to most studies, the pandemic of the new infection was caused by separate outbreaks in different places around the world. He stated this in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television. RIA News…

“When China was struck by an unknown coronavirus, it immediately took steps to conduct an epidemiological investigation, identify the pathogen and publish key information, including sequencing the virus genome,” Wang Yi said, noting that China was the first state to report cases of COVID-related infections. 19.

Earlier, China was suspected of creating state secrets from research on the origin of the coronavirus. Associated Press reporters assure that a special commission under the Chinese government will check the virus before publication of the study. Beijing is providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to scientists studying the origins of the coronavirus, according to the agency.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. On March 11, WHO announced that the situation could be characterized as a pandemic.