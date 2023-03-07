Chinese Foreign Minister: “Invisible hand” controls Ukrainian conflict, pushing for escalation

The Ukrainian conflict is being controlled by an “invisible hand” that is pushing it to escalate and drag out. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, reports Reuters.

According to the diplomat, the “invisible hand” is using the crisis in Ukraine to achieve certain geopolitical goals. He called for an early dialogue.

“Conflict, sanctions and pressure will not solve the problem… The peace negotiation process should start as soon as possible, and the legitimate security interests of all parties should be respected,” Qin said.

The Foreign Minister also confirmed that Beijing has not provided weapons to any side of the Ukraine conflict, despite loud warnings from US officials about unspecified “consequences” for China if it sends aid to Russia.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang accused the US of double standards. “The Chinese people have the right to ask: why does the US talk about respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukrainian issue, but not respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China on the Taiwan issue?” the minister said.

The head of the department also noted that the United States urges China not to supply weapons to Russia, while arming Taiwan for a long time in violation of the bilateral communiqué of August 17, 1982.