Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi is completing a major European tour. On February 20, he held talks in Hungary, after which he went to Moscow.

The Chinese foreign minister’s tour began on February 14. He visited France, Italy, Germany, where he spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Wang Yi intends to visit Moscow and put forward a new peace proposal to end the conflict. However, Beijing’s efforts were condemned by the US, with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken accusing China of privately deciding whether to provide Russia with arms, even saying “they haven’t crossed the line yet.” Bloomberg.

“The verbal skirmish between Blinken and Wang, who could not agree on much last weekend during a meeting at a security forum in Germany, shows that the problems between the world’s largest economies are much deeper than the spat over the balloon. Ukraine is now becoming a key issue for both sides in shaping the global agenda,” the agency writes.

The news is being supplemented