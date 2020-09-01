Wang Yi’s visit to Germany is accompanied by protests against human rights violations. Heiko Maas does not spare criticism either.

BERLIN taz | Nathan Law led the protest outside the Foreign Office on Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old activist and ex-parliamentarian from Hong Kong has traveled to Berlin from his British exile. “Fight for freedom!” He calls into the microphone. “Fight for freedom!” Answer the 200 or so demonstrators behind him. Many of them – with face masks but without a safe distance – carry the blue and white flags of the Uighur independence movement. Others carry Tibet flags or symbols of the Hong Kong democracy movement.

The reason for the protest: The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Germany. Wang has been traveling around Europe for days, and before his trip to Berlin he had already been to Italy, France, Norway and the Netherlands. The Chinese government, at odds with the US, wants to maintain good relations at least with the Europeans and further expand economic cooperation.

But wherever Wang goes: protests against Beijing’s anti-democratic actions in Hong Kong, against the internment of Uyghurs and other human rights violations accompany him on this trip.

Before Wang’s visit, the Hong Kong activist Nathan Law asked the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in a letter to initiate a series of measures. Among other things, he calls for individual sanctions against Chinese government representatives who are responsible for human rights violations.

Support from the Bundestag

He receives support from the Bundestag. The human rights politicians Margarete Bause (Greens), Michael Brand (CDU) and Gyde Jensen (FDP) called on Maas – also in a letter – to speak “plain text” with Wang. Only the left weighs in: The party welcomes the meeting of Maas with his Chinese counterpart, according to a press release by MP Sevim Dağdelen. Sanctions are wrong, differences have to be clarified in dialogue.

Who did Maas ultimately stick to? He did not skimp on criticism of the Chinese government during the joint press conference after his meeting with Wang. European concerns about the effects of the new Chinese security law have “not yet been dispelled,” says the SPD politician. The federal government has already taken the necessary steps, including by suspending extraditions to Hong Kong.

But he also speaks of positive signals: the German-Chinese human rights dialogue, which has been held annually since 1999 but was canceled recently, will resume next week, Maas announced. In addition, he had heard from Wang that he was “willing” to grant a UN observer mission access to the internment camps for Uyghurs in the future.

The Chinese Foreign Minister himself is more buttoned up. You can discuss anything openly among partners, says Wang. But he also repeats again and again that foreign countries should not interfere in “internal affairs” of the People’s Republic. Whether Hong Kong or the Uighurs: Both fall “under the category of internal China affairs”.

That sounds a little friendlier than in the last few days, when he threatened several European governments with consequences for criticism. Nevertheless, Wang is far from making concessions in Berlin.