Chinese Foreign Minister Wong Yi says that the demarcation of the India-China border is yet to be done and because of this there will always be problems. He said that both countries should implement the consensus agreed between their leadership and should not allow differences to escalate into disputes. He has once again reiterated the need to resolve the issue through dialogue with India.Wong is on a tour of Europe these days and said this during a program at the France Institute of International Relations in Paris on border tensions with India. In response to a question about China’s relations with India and Japan, Wong did not openly talk about the Chinese military’s action in Ladakh. However, he said, ‘India-China relations have recently attracted the attention of all parties. The border between China and India has not been demarcated. Therefore, such problems will always be there. We are ready to resolve all issues with India through dialogue.

‘Don’t fight, dance with the dragon and the elephant’

Wong also said that these issues should be properly placed in bilateral relations and said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have met several times and formed an important consensus. He said, ‘Instead of the dragon and elephant fighting each other, the dragon and elephant should dance together, one and not two, there may also be 11’. Wong said that the leaders of the two countries have agreed that the importance of bilateral cooperation is more than differences and more important than disputes.

China has accused India

China’s official media Global Times quoted the PLA’s Western Command as saying that the Indian Army violated the consensus reached in the ongoing talks between the two countries. On Monday, the Indian Army deliberately crossed the Line of Actual Control and took deliberate provocation. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin said that Chinese soldiers always strictly follow the Line of Actual Control. They never cross the LAC. The forces on both sides are negotiating the situation there.

