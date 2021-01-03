Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the coronavirus pandemic was caused by isolated outbreaks around the world.

China became the first country to report coronavirus cases, he said. Wang Yi stressed that the country was in the “vanguard of the fight against disinformation, attempts to politicize and stigmatize.”

Also, the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the country had taken measures to conduct an epidemiological investigation, identify a pathogen and publish information on an unknown virus as soon as the disease hit the PRC, writes “Federal news agency“.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei province.

The causative agent of the disease was a new coronavirus, and the infection was officially named COVID-19.

For 76 days, Wuhan remained cut off from the outside world, the quarantine from the city was lifted on April 8, 2020. At the moment, there is not a single sick COVID-19 in the city. In March, the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic in the world. According to the latest data WHO, in the world there were 81,947,503 cases of the disease and 1,808,041 deaths.

At the end of November, scientists from China suggested that a new type of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 could arise in 2019 in India. According to experts, the virus was transmitted from animal to person amid heat and drought.

In July, Tom Jefferson, a senior researcher at the Oxford Center for Evidence-Based Medicine, said that the coronavirus most likely was not created in the laboratories of Wuhan, China, but was in nature long before its activation.