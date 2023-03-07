The United States talks about sovereignty when it comes to Ukraine, but forgets about it when it comes to Taiwan and the territorial integrity of China, the Foreign Minister said on Tuesday, March 7, at the annual press conference on the sidelines of the session of the National People’s Congress (NPC, parliament). China Qin Gang.

“The Chinese people have the right to ask: why does the US talk about respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukrainian issue, but not respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China on the Taiwan issue?” – he asked.

The diplomat also asked why Washington, which has been arming Taiwan for many years in violation of a number of documents and agreements, is calling on China to refuse to supply arms to Russia.

Qin Gang recalled that China is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and does not supply weapons to any of the parties. “What is the basis for blaming China and even imposing sanctions and threats?” he added.

The head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry added that sanctions will not be able to resolve the conflict, it is necessary to start a dialogue as soon as possible and “respect all the legitimate concerns of the relevant parties in the field of security.”

Earlier in the day, the head of Chinese diplomacy accused the United States of abusing force and disregarding international law. Qin Gang added that if the US does not change the described approach, it will lead to confrontation between states.

Near the island of Taiwan on Monday morning, 10 aircraft and four ships of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) were recorded. In response, the island army deployed an air defense system and raised a patrol into the air.

On March 5, the socio-economic development plan of the PRC for 2023 was published. In particular, it says that Beijing is determined to continue the resolute struggle against Taiwan’s independence and plans to seek reunification with the island province. The document emphasizes that Beijing is counting on a peaceful settlement.

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last August. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its own territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan.

The island of Taiwan has been governed by an independent administration since 1949, when the Kuomintang party forces led by General Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwan authorities.