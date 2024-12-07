Chinese foreign currency reserves increased 0.15% month-on-month in November to around $3.265 trillion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) of the Asian country reported today in a statement.

The increase with respect to the final figure for September was about 4.8 billion dollarsthe institution states on its website.

The SAFE attributed the rise to increase in the dollar index and the prices of global financial assets.

According to the institution, China’s economic recovery and improving market confidence “will continue to provide support to maintain the stability of the scale of foreign exchange reserves.”