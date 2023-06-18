The meeting in Beijing between the Chinese foreign minister and the US Secretary of State, qin gang and Anthony Blinkenrespectively, concluded this Sunday after 8 pm (local time) after lasting for five and a half hours, reported journalists from Chinese state media who attended the meeting.

China’s foreign minister accepted the invitation to visit Washington after “constructive” talks with Blinken, the State Department said.

The head of US diplomacy invited Foreign Minister Qin Gang and “they agreed to schedule a reciprocal visit at a mutually convenient time,” US State Department spokesman Matt Miller said.

For now, neither party has provided further information on the content of the meetingwhich marks the beginning of Blinken’s two-day visit to the Asian country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qin Gang, China's Foreign Minister.

After the talks, both officials shared “a working dinner”, some Chinese state media reporters explained on their social media.

After the start of the meeting, the chief spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, expressed on the social network Twitter her hope that Blinken’s visit “redirects the relationship between China and the United States back to what the two presidents agreed in Bali (Indonesia)”, where the leaders of the two countries, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, met during a G-20 summit last November.

Blinken arrived in Beijing on the local morning of this Sunday, becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit China since Biden began his term in 2021.

The official Chinese media predicted that “economic cooperation, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Taiwan question and the preparation of the next high-level meetings” would be some of the main topics of the meeting.

Qin and Blinken exchanged reproaches this Wednesday during a telephone conversation that marked the first high-level bilateral contact in months and in which Qin asked the United States to cease its efforts to harm sovereign security interests and Blinken urged the Chinese minister to “keep the lines of communication open” to avoid a conflict between the two powers.

Users of Chinese social networks commented on Sunday the detail that there was no placed a red carpet at the foot of the stairs when Blinken got off the planewhich some commentators have interpreted as a cold reception.

Upon their arrival at Diaoyutai, the Beijing compound where the Chinese authorities usually receive foreign visitors, Qin and Blinken had a brief chat as they headed to the room that hosted the meeting.

Before the meeting, there were no statements to the media by the representatives of the two powerscontrary to previous occasions when there were mutual recriminations: in 2021, before a meeting held in Alaska (USA), the then Communist Party of China (CCP) head of Foreign Affairs, Yang Jiechi, used 18 minutes to harshly answer in front of the cameras some statements by Blinken.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meeting at the G20.

The secretary will stay in the Chinese capital for two days for a trip that will discuss issues such as “economic cooperation, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Taiwan issue and the preparation of the following high-level meetings,” according to Chinese media. asian country.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

TIME