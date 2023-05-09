Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang begins a tour Monday that will take him to Germany, France and Norway as Beijing seeks to boost its role as a mediator in the war in Ukraine and rebuild ties with the mainland.

China tries to present itself as a neutral interlocutor in the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, despite the fact that its president, Xi Jinping, has not publicly condemned the invasion. Two weeks ago, Xi spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, for the first time since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

But China’s neutral position was called into question after Xi visited Moscow in March, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. The controversial statements by his ambassador in France added fuel to the fire.

In an interview with a French station, Lu Shaye questioned the sovereignty of the countries that emerged as independent nations after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.. In February, Beijing published a 12-point document outlining its position on the conflict and urging both sides to enter into talks.

Both the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) welcomed the proposal with skepticism, which they consider favorable to Russia.

Qin’s visit to Europe follows several high-level meetings with European leaders in Beijing, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The Chinese diplomat will meet with the foreign representatives of Germany, France and Norway, detailed Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese ministry.

respect for sovereignty

In France, Qin will exchange “views on the implementation of the agreement reached by the two heads of state” last month, Wang Wenbin told a press conference.

The French authorities reported that the meeting with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will take place on Wednesday.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed for its part that Qin will meet Baerbock on Tuesday in Berlin.

China has an important role to play in this matter and, in this sense, I would not be surprised if it were raised again.

War in Ukraine “is a high foreign policy priority for us in all talks”said spokesman Christofer Burger.

Germany believes that “China has an important role to play in this matter and, in this sense, I would not be surprised if it were raised again,” he added.

The Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitefeldt, for her part, insisted on the importance of maintaining a regular dialogue with Beijing, “one of the most important players in international politics and the world economy.”

Qin’s visit comes after Beijing reaffirmed that it respects the sovereignty of all former Soviet countries. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, assured that Beijing’s explanation had “duly clarified” the issue and that China was not questioning the sovereignty of the former Soviet states.

During his visit to Beijing, Baerbock urged China to talk to the “Russian aggressor” to stop the war in Ukraine. “No other country has as much influence over Russia as China,” he said.

AFP