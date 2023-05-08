Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang today assured the US Ambassador to the Asian country, Nicholas Burns, that it is “a priority to stabilize relations” between the two powersThe Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its website on Monday.

During a meeting held in Beijing, Qin regretted that “a series of wrong actions” by Washington “undermined the positive momentum” that had been achieved after “the consensus reached” between the leaders of the two countries, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. , during their meeting in Indonesia last November.

According to Qin, the “wrong actions” of the United States led to “the interruption of the agenda of dialogue and cooperation agreed between both parties” and “the freezing of relations.”

The foreign minister of the Asian country urged Burns to avoid that ties between Beijing and Washington “fall into a spiral of deterioration” and to “prevent incidents”, while asking the United States to “correct its perception of China”.

Noting that his country will “adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation” in its handling of relations with the United States, Qin expressed his hope that the North American country would “return to rationality.”

In addition, the Chinese foreign minister warned that Washington “must stop emptying the ‘one China principle’ of meaning” and “stop supporting secessionist forces” in Taiwan.

The island is one of the biggest sources of conflict between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and its main ally in the event of a war with Beijing.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry China did not provide details about what Burns said during the meeting, which comes after months of escalating bilateral tensions over issues such as the balloon of Chinese origin. killed on US soil, the disagreements regarding Taiwan and the war in Ukraine, and the possible US ban on the Chinese video application TikTok.

EFE