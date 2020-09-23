The Chinese war film directed by Guan Hu, “Eight Hundred”, became the leader of the global box office in 2020. As writes Comic book, the total gross of the film based on true events, a month after the premiere, rose to 426 million dollars.

In second place in the box office in the world, the film “Bad Boys Forever”, grossed 424 million dollars.

Eight Hundred tells the story of a group of Chinese soldiers defending Shanghai against Japanese forces in 1937. The painting cost the creators $ 85 million. Film experts believe that the film’s box office will continue to grow.

Note that a new leader appeared in the Russian box office last weekend. Director Roger Kumbla’s After. Chapter 2, based on the bestseller of the same name by Anna Todd, raised 147.5 million rubles.

The second place went to the film “Argument” by director and screenwriter Christopher Nolan, which was released in Russia on September 3. Over the past weekend, the tape has collected 119.3 million rubles. At the worldwide box office, “Dovod” has earned 250 million dollars so far.

On the third line is the film “Mulan” directed by Niki Caro, which was released on Russian screens on September 10. He raised $ 86.2 million over the weekend.