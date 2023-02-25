A US Navy plane carrying a CNN team came into close contact with a Chinese fighter jet on Friday. That happened over the South China Sea, where CNN flew with the American reconnaissance plane. The Chinese fighter jet followed the American plane for about fifteen minutes and then turned around.

American device. Chinese airspace is 12 nautical miles away. Don’t come any closer or you will bear all the responsibility”, it sounds creaky through the loudspeakers of the American plane at one point. A few minutes later, the Chinese jet, equipped with missiles, appears about 150 meters to the left of the Americans.

According to CNN journalists, the Chinese aircraft was so close that they “saw the pilots move their heads to see us” and could also decipher the red star on the tail and see the missiles. The American captain himself spoke of “a very ordinary Friday”.

According to CNN reporters, who said they received a unique insight on board, the situation with the Chinese aircraft shows "how tense the relationship between the US and China is" in the area. For example, the pilot of the Chinese jet would not have reacted when the American pilot indicated that he wanted to make a turn.

Tensions have been raging over the South China Sea for years. Islands in the area are known to be claimed by up to five countries.