From: Felix Durach

CNN footage shows the Chinese fighter jet intercepting a US plane over the South China Sea. ©Screenshot/CNN

A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance plane on Friday and accompanied it for several minutes. But the incident is more the rule than the exception.

Munich – Tensions between the US and China continue. A showdown between a US Navy plane and a Chinese fighter jet took place in the airspace over the South China Sea on Friday. The incident was particularly well documented because a team of reporters from the US television network CNN was also on board the aircraft.

USA and China on course for confrontation: Another incident in the South China Sea

But what happened? A US Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft had been on a routine flight in the airspace over the South China Sea. The machine followed a route that took them almost 50 kilometers to the Paracel Islands. The archipelago with almost 1,700 inhabitants has been the cause of disputes for years. The atoll is de facto under Chinese control – but the area is also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.

The Chinese army has set up several military bases on the individual islands to make the People’s Republic’s claim clear. The presence of US aircraft near the area is therefore seen as a provocation and a threat. That’s why a Chinese jet armed with missiles took off on Friday to put the US reconnaissance aircraft in their place.

Chinese jet intercepts US plane – reporters observe incident at close range

How the CNN reporters present at the incident reported, the jet approached the US plane to within 150 meters and never left its side. Shortly thereafter, the Chinese pilot made radio contact: “American planes. Chinese airspace is 12 nautical miles long. Don’t get any closer or you’ll have all the responsibility.” According to the report, the jet got so close that reporters could see the pilot repeatedly turning his head toward them.

In his reply, the US pilot insisted on the legality of the flight. “I have you on my left wing and I intend to continue west. I ask you to do the same, over,” he told the Chinese pilot. There was then no further radio contact. The Chinese jet followed the US plane for another 15 minutes before turning and returning to its base.

Again and again tensions between the USA and China: “another Friday afternoon in the South China Sea”

The incident was symptomatic of tensions between the US and China. The Pentagon had emphasized the legality of the missions with a view to the South China Sea. US ships and planes would regularly operate where international law allows. However, the government in Beijing sees the US presence as a reason for increasing tensions.

It is no longer uncommon for US and Chinese aircraft to face each other in the airspace over the South China Sea. This is also shown by the reaction of the US pilot on Friday. “I would say it’s another Friday afternoon in the South China Sea,” he commented dryly on the incident with the Chinese warplane. (fd)