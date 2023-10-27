Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

A Chinese fighter jet and a US long-range bomber almost collided over the South China Sea.

Washington, DC/Beijing – A militarily sensitive incident has apparently occurred over the South China Sea between China, Taiwan and the Philippines. The United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) accuses Chinese air forces of nearly provoking a collision with a US Air Force B-52 long-range bomber.

China-Taiwan conflict: Chinese air force provokes the US Air Force

It is the next episode in the China-Taiwan conflict. “A People’s Republic of China J-11 pilot conducted an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft that was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace,” USINDOPACOM said in a statement Thursday (October 26).

The United States Indo-Pacific Command, part of the US armed forces, said: “The interception by the PRC was conducted at night with limited visibility, which is contrary to international aviation safety rules and norms.”

The Chinese pilot flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner, “demonstrating poor airmanship by approaching at an uncontrolled excessive speed and flying within ten feet of the B-52, placing both aircraft at risk of collusion,” it said : “We fear that this pilot did not know how close he was to causing a collision.” The J-11 fighter jet is said to have approached the bomber to within three meters.

Incident over South China Sea: USA raises allegations against China

The USA accused the Chinese Ministry of Defense of “coercive and risky operational behavior by the People’s Liberation Army”. There have been “more than 180 such interactions” since fall 2021. When military aircraft intentionally approach another aircraft, they must operate with professional flying skills and give due consideration to the safety of other aircraft, USINDOPACOM said. This was not the case.

The incident falls into the currently escalating conflict between China and the island state of Taiwan, which broke away from the communist-influenced Chinese mainland in 1949 after its defeat in the Chinese Civil War as the later democratic Republic of China.

Conflict with China: USA stands on Taiwan’s side

The Americans are firmly on the side of Taiwan (around 23.5 million inhabitants) and have also installed Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam in the neighboring Philippine Sea, the most important US air base west of Hawaii and the main base for US Air Force long-range bombers in East Asia. It was not specified whether the B-52 long-range bomber described came from there.

A US B-52 bomber lands at Andersen Air Force Base in the Philippine Sea. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Guam is the southernmost island of the Mariana Islands archipelago and is part of the United States. Washington recently reaffirmed its support for the Philippines and especially for Taiwan. Also explosive: Just recently, a Chinese coast guard ship framed a Philippine supply boat that was on its way to the Philippine outpost “Sierra Madre” in the South China Sea. The geopolitical situation remains tense. (pm)