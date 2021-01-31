BEIJING (Reuters) – Growing Chinese factories activity At its slowest pace in five months in January, affected by a wave of local infections with the Coronavirus, but its performance remained in line with the recovery in the second largest economy in the world.

In a statement on Sunday, the National Bureau of Statistics said that the official manufacturing sector purchasing managers’ index fell to 51.3 points in January from 51.9 points in December.

The index remained above the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction from month to month, but did not reach the 51.6 level that analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

In January, China announced more than 2,000 local cases of the Coronavirus. The number is small compared to other countries, but authorities fear the risk of the virus spreading during Lunar New Year flights – the largest travel season in the world and takes 40 days from January to February.

The month saw the closure of several large cities and the testing of Covid-19 on tens of millions, disrupting factory operations and affecting the service sector in areas such as logistics and transportation.

“The recent local outbreak of the epidemic has had some effect on production and the work of some enterprises, and the growth of manufacturing industries has generally slowed,” said Zhao Qinghe, an official with the statistics bureau.

The sub-index for new export orders registered 50.2 points, continuing the growth for the fifth month in a row, albeit down from 51.3 in December. The official PMI focuses on large and state-owned companies.

A sub-index of small business activity rose to 49.4 in January, from 48.8 in December.

China’s GDP grew by 2.3 percent in 2020, becoming the only major economy in the world to escape the clutches of deflation last year, as many countries struggle to contain the pandemic.

The statistics office said: The service sector activity grew for the eleventh month in a row, but at a slower pace, affected by the latest outbreak of Covid-19.