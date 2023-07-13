admin3i

07/13/2023 – 6:50 am

Chinese exports fell 12.4% year-on-year in June, the second consecutive reduction and the latest sign of a slowdown in the country’s economic recovery, according to official data released on Thursday (13).

Imports also fell by 6.8% over the same period, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.

Exports represent a pillar of growth in the second largest economy in the world and have been in decline since October last year, with the exception of a brief recovery between March and April.

The drop in June was more expressive than that of the previous month and exceeded the result of 10% predicted by economists interviewed by the Bloomberg agency.

The threat of recession in the United States and Europe, combined with inflation, caused a reduction in demand for Chinese products.

“Risks linked to unilateralism, protectionism and geopolitics are increasing, which has a direct impact on Chinese trade,” said Customs spokesman Lyu Daliang.























