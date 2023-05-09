Chinese customs data showed, on Tuesday, that exports rose by 8.5 percent last month, compared to a year earlier, to reach $295.42 billion, compared to an increase of 14.8 percent in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 8 percent in April.

Meanwhile, Chinese imports fell 7.9 percent year-on-year in April to $205.21 billion, registering a greater decline than the 1.4 percent achieved in March of this year, and greater than expectations for a 5 percent decline.

China’s trade surplus totaled $90.2 billion in April compared to $88.19 billion in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a trade surplus of $71.6 billion.

China’s imports of crude oil for the month of April amounted to 42.407 million tons, according to the website ofThe General Administration of Chinese Customs, which showed the following:

Crude oil imports rose year-to-date by 4.6 percent year-on-year to 178.769 million tons.

Petroleum products exports in April 3.746 million tons

Oil product exports increased year-to-date by 44.3 percent year-on-year, to 21.9 million tons.

Oil product imports in April amounted to 4.38 million tons

Year-to-date imports of petroleum products increased by 68.6 percent year-on-year to 13.587 million tons.

Coal imports in April 40.676 million tons

Year-to-date coal imports rose 88.8 percent year-on-year to 142.476 million tons

Natural gas imports in April 8.977 million tons

Natural gas imports decreased year-to-date by 0.3 percent year-on-year to 35.687 million tons.

China is the second largest oil consumer in the world.

And last April, official data showed that the Chinese economy recorded a higher-than-expected growth in the first quarter, amounting to 4.5 percent on an annual basis, supported by the move by policymakers to boost growth after the removal of strict restrictions to combat Covid-19 in December.

On a quarterly basis, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed gross domestic product grew 2.2 percent in the January-March period.

The data reflects the economy’s recovery after the disruptions caused by the sudden removal of COVID-19 restrictions in December, supported by consumption, services and infrastructure.

The main driver of the notable reading was a rebound in retail sales, the main indicator of household consumption, which rose 10.6 percent year-on-year in March, the largest increase since June 2021.

However, industrial production rose 3.9 percent last month, an improvement from January-February but below analysts’ expectations of 4.4 percent, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.