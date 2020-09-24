Amidst tensions along the border with India, China has deployed its armies from across the country to some distance away from the LAC (Line of Actual Control). However, experts inside China are warning that India has doubled its forces. Therefore the dragon should be alert for a sudden attack at any time. This was stated by the South China Morning Post, quoting retired Lt. General Wong Hongguang of China. According to the newspaper, Wong made this warning in an article on Li Jian, a social media account related to defense.He wrote, ‘India needs only 50 thousand soldiers on LAC, but this time it has sent one lakh more soldiers to Ladakh instead of reducing troops when winter comes. The load has increased troops near the LAC two-three times. Most of them stand 50 km from the Chinese territory and can enter China within a few hours. ‘ Wong is the former Deputy Commander of the Nanjing Military Area, now Eastern Eastern Command. However, Wong has not revealed where he came from.



Meeting between the two countries

Wong has said that China cannot afford to loose before November. Wong issued this warning at a time when the sixth round of military commander-level talks between the two countries had taken place two days earlier. In the meeting on Monday, both countries agreed to implement the consensus of their leaders, improve connectivity on the ground, end misunderstandings and not send more troops to the frontline. Both also suggested the need to avoid any unilateral changes that would complicate the situation.

China’s bad condition in winter

Significantly, tensions have been increasing in the Galvan Valley region of the Himalayas of both countries since May-June. In June, Chinese soldiers wounded Indian soldiers with sticks and rods and 20 soldiers were also martyred. In August, there was a clash between the two armies near South Pangong. At the same time, there were also reports that a few days ago, before the onset of winter in Ladakh, the Chinese troops stationed there had to be taken to the hospital while the Indian Army had experience of military operation at a height like Siachen.

LAC controversy: ‘India-China soldiers face to face in some places’