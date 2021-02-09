The head of the team of Chinese experts that investigated the coronavirus in Wuhan assured this Tuesday that it could have circulated in other places before in the Chinese city, where there is not “enough evidence” it was present before December 2019.

“In the two months prior to December there is no evidence that he was in the city,” he said. Liang wannian, at the press conference of the mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the results of their research on the origin of the virus.

The Chinese expert considered “unlikely” that there was some transmission of the virus in those two months and affirmed that the early circulation of the coronavirus occurred several weeks before the first cases were detected, which “may explain the failure of its detection in other regions” outside of China.

“The hypothesis of an accident in a laboratory is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus in man, “added Peter Ben Embarek, head of the WHO mission.

“In fact not part of the hypotheses that we suggest for future studies, “he added, downplaying a statement by former US President Donald Trump, who accused the Wuhan Institute of Virology of having let the virus escape, consciously or unintentionally.

Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters

Last April, Trump fueled the theory that the coronavirus accidentally came out of a Chinese laboratory, a hypothesis that “multiple sources” from the US government worked with to explain the cause of the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, expert Liang Wannian said that the virus it could come from an animal, but at the moment the specific species is not identified.

“The discovery of virus sequences with high homology to Sars-Cov-2 suggests that it could be of zoonotic origin“, suggested and clarified that, according to these conclusions, it should be ruled out that the infection could be from a laboratory error.

The WHO team arrived in Wuhan on January 14, considered the epicenter city of the pandemic, and, after two weeks of quarantine, visited places such as the Huanan wholesale seafood market, where the first known group of infections occurred. as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“We came here with two objectives: one, to find out what happened at the beginning of the pandemic. We have focused on trying to understand what happened during that period. In parallel, we also embarked on trying to understand how it happened, how the virus emerged, how it jumped. to the human population. Did we radically change the image that we had beforehand? I think not, “admitted Ben Embarek.

Press conference of the joint WHO-China study held at the end of the World Health Organization mission in Wuhan, China. Photo: AP

However, he pointed out that “crucial details” to this explanation. “We have not found evidence of large outbreaks that could be linked before December in Wuhan. We can also agree that we found a wider circulation of the virus in Wuhan in December, not only limited to the Huanan market,” he detailed.

Thus, the expert explained that the WHO shuffles “four hypotheses” about how he jumped at humans. In the first place, the direct jump from an animal to a human; the second, of the bat and through intermediate animal species, with a second animal involved that is “potentially closer to humans in which the virus adapts easily and jumps to humans.”

The third theory, which was also defended by Wannian, is the possibility that frozen products act as a transmission surface of the virus to the human population or transmission routes related to food.

The Chinese expert made this argument to suggest that the virus could have been imported to China from other parts of the world, a fact that Embarek did not completely rule out either.

“Our initial findings suggest that the intermediate animal pathway is the most likely and the one that will require more more specific studies, “he said, while recognizing the validity that the virus could have been transmitted through the cold chain.

Since the virus outbreak in the dense Chinese region in December, some conspiracy theories have claimed that the germ spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, specifically the P4 laboratory, equipped to handle dangerous viruses. “It is impossible that this virus comes from us,” they defended themselves.

The broad scientific consensus holds that SARS-CoV-2, the virus’s official name, originated in bats, but the source of the virus remains a mystery.

