The trip of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing is designed to prevent an escalation of confrontation between the European Union and China. This opinion was expressed on November 3 by Sun Keqin, a researcher at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, in an interview with the newspaper. Global Times.

“Scholz’s visit to China is a blow to the brakes at a time when Europe is moving towards extreme confrontation,” the expert said.

Keqin noted that due to his position on relations with China, Scholz is forced to resist pressure both in his native Germany and throughout Europe. The politician became the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Keqin, this move sends a positive signal to supporters of Sino-European cooperation.

“Scholz represents the realistic interests of Germany and the European side. Behind him are the forces that attach particular importance to the harmonious cooperation between China, Germany and Europe,” the expert concluded.

Scholz is on an official visit to China on November 3 and 4. On November 2, before the visit, the German chancellor said that Germany was committed to the “One China” policy. He stressed that changing the status quo regarding Taiwan is only possible through peaceful means. In addition, according to Scholz, there is no need to talk about the mutual approach of China and Germany in trade issues and market access. The German politician noted the aggravation of competition in relations between the EU and China.

However, during the meeting with Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his hope that mutual trust between the two countries will be strengthened and cooperation will be deepened. He highly appreciated the visit of the European politician.