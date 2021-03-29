The return of the Motor Sich enterprise to the state property of Ukraine can lead to significant economic losses for the country. This opinion on Monday, March 29, in an interview with reporters, was expressed by the Dean of the Faculty of International Political Science of the Institute of Politics and Law of Jinan University, Hong Tao.

According to him, the earlier decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on the return to state ownership of the aircraft building company Motor Sich, which has the Chinese company Beijing Skyrizon among its shareholders, undermines the confidence of foreign investors, which may lead to a significant withdrawal of foreign investors. capital.

“It is necessary to send a clear signal to the Ukrainian government: blindly following others will not only harm others, but also themselves. The Motor Sich incident seriously undermines the confidence of foreign investors and will worsen the investment climate in Ukraine. Chinese companies, having applied to arbitration, at the same time can use this incident as an example for harsh criticism of the investment climate in Ukraine and thereby give an impetus to the outflow of foreign investment, “the agency quotes a specialist.RIA News“.

He also pointed out that there is no need to impose full-scale retaliatory sanctions against Ukraine. He suggested that the Ukrainian authorities are imposing sanctions against Chinese market representatives due to external pressure. However, according to the expert, Ukraine should understand that such actions carry serious investment risks.

There is currently a lack of investment in Ukraine, he said. Therefore, a large-scale decline in investment indicators will seriously affect the economy of Ukraine, the specialist believes.

On March 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the nationalization of the Motor Sich plant. This decision provides for the return of Motor Sich PJSC to the ownership of the state.

In addition, at the end of January, Zelensky also signed a decree, according to which the NSDC’s decision to impose sanctions against four Chinese companies and Wang Jin himself, a Skyrizon shareholder, an investor company Motor Sich, is put into effect. The term of the sanctions is three years.

In 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspected the plant’s management of illegally selling more than 50% of the company’s shares to Chinese investors. The Ukrainian court arrested the shares at the request of the SBU. The department then reported that representatives of foreign states “contrary to Ukrainian law” acquired a controlling stake in the company, registered for six offshore companies and an individual. The SBU suggested that the new owners wanted to attempt to destroy the enterprise.

Motor Sich develops, manufactures and services aircraft gas turbine engines and industrial gas turbine units. In 2014, the company found itself in a crisis situation after Kiev refused to sell its products to its main customer – Russia.