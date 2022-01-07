The announcement by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Thursday, came in the midst of the African tour he started and a visit to Eritrea on Wednesday, then to Kenya on Thursday, and the Comoros Islands at a later time.

China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for more than 12 years, and it has become a political tradition for Chinese foreign ministers to start their work every year with a visit to Africa.

But Wong Yi’s current tour comes on the heels of a visit to the continent by his American counterpart Anthony Blinken last November.

The new Chinese move to appoint a special envoy for the Horn of Africa comes at a time when that region is rippling with many flaming events, foremost of which is the conflict in Ethiopia between the government of Abi Ahmed and the opposition rebel Tigray Liberation Front, as well as the border crisis between Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

China..the other side

Ayman Samir, an expert in international relations, believes that China is trying to show itself as the other side that is open to relations with Africa and is opposed to US sanctions, after Washington imposed sanctions on African countries, including Eritrea, because of its intervention in the Tigray region crisis and the war in Ethiopia.

This is what the Chinese and Eritrean foreign ministers pointed out in their joint statement, that the Chinese side stands against any unilateral sanctions against Eritrea, and opposes interference in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights.

Samir said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the appointment of a Chinese envoy to the Horn of Africa confirms that Beijing is trying to play a political role parallel to the United States in African issues.

He added, “It is known that Washington has previously appointed Jeffrey Feltman as a special envoy to the Horn of Africa (David Satterfield was appointed as his successor to him on Thursday), and therefore Beijing is trying to present a message that it plays a parallel role in resolving the thorny issues in that region, perhaps with greater effectiveness and way than the efforts of The United States itself.

But the international relations expert does not believe that the Chinese envoy will mediate peace between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray Movement, because Beijing throws all its weight behind the Ethiopian government, and the Tigray Front will not see it as a neutral mediator to resolve this crisis.

It is likely that the Chinese envoy will be able to play a role in converging views between the Sudanese and Ethiopian government regarding the border crisis.

With regard to the Renaissance Dam, Samir said that the Chinese position in this crisis is based on the idea of ​​disassociation from entering into the details, but the general position is based on inviting the parties to negotiate and resolve the issue through discussion, without proposing an initiative for a solution.

In general, the expert in international relations explained that China presents itself as the supporter and supporter of African countries at the stage of political, economic and health uncertainty that the continent is going through, and the move in the Horn of Africa comes as a message to all skeptics about the future of the Chinese role that it is ready to go to the farthest extent in order to Preserving its interests in Africa.

business interests

The researcher at the Egyptian Center for Thought and Strategic Studies, Mohamed Hassan, believes that the Horn of Africa is of strategic importance to China parallel to the importance of the South China Sea, because the Horn of Africa is the gateway that shines on all Chinese trade originating from the Chinese mainland towards the Gulf and Europe.

China is Africa’s largest trading partner, and the value of direct trade between the two sides in 2019 amounted to more than $200 billion, according to official Chinese figures.

China also grants huge loans and gifts to many countries of the continent, in an attempt to extract diplomatic and trade privileges in these countries.

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Hassan indicated that there is a permanent conflict between China and the United States in the Horn of Africa, and whoever controls control of this region can pressure the other in the trade passing through the Western world.

He explained that the Horn of Africa is witnessing intense competition between international powers to install military bases, and indeed there is a Chinese military base located in Djibouti that constitutes a focal point for the naval forces and one of their assets to secure part of the passing trade.

But Beijing believes that this rule is not sufficient to secure its trade, in addition to the fact that China’s political presence in the Horn of Africa is not as economically powerful, and therefore the appointment of the Special Envoy comes as a political attempt to expand its influence and exploit the crises of that region to its advantage, according to the researcher.