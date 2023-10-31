China’s government is being ridiculed on the social network currently an offensive in response to the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on the 7th.

The post from the Chinese Embassy in France, published on Monday (30), shows a photo of buildings in Xinjiang, with a mosque in front, without any type of damage, impeccable. Below, the diplomatic representation placed a photo of destroyed buildings in Gaza. Above the images, the embassy simply wrote “untitled”.

In recent years, the UN, human rights groups and numerous reports have denounced mass incarceration of Uyghurs in Xinjiang (under the pretext of combating extremism), torture, sexual violence, executions, religious persecution and ethnic cleansing – which consisted of the orchestration of immigration of people from the Han ethnic group, the majority in China, and the emigration of Uighurs through incarceration, thus making it difficult to perpetuate this ethnicity, in addition to forced sterilizations and abortions and forced transfer of children.

This process, in which more than 1 million Uyghurs were arrested, was classified by the United States as genocide.

Due to this compromising history, several users criticized and mocked the post from the Chinese Embassy in France.

“China doesn’t bomb Uyghurs, it just puts them in horrible concentration camps,” wrote one. “I dare not think what China would do if a terrorist organization entered Chinese villages and massacred thousands of villagers, including babies, children and the elderly,” said another.

One user mocked China’s willingness to “give lessons” on how to respect civil rights and another asked: “What about the Uyghurs, do the Tibetans agree with you?”

Other users posted photos of inmates in the Xinjiang “re-education” camps and the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

A clarification note from the X community also refuted the publication. “The Xinjiang region has become (by order of the Communist Party of China) a settlement colony. This is accompanied by a suppression of the original populations (the Uighurs). Added to this is the suppression of local culture in favor of the culture of the settlers”, he informed.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, an enclave controlled by Hamas, said 8,525 people had died in the region since the start of the Israeli offensive. However, the governments of Israel and the United States dispute these figures.

Israeli authorities argue that they only target members of Hamas and that the terrorist group uses Gaza’s civilian population as human shields.