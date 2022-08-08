U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the subject of several cartoons in Chinese state media during her visit to Taiwan last week, such as one that portrayed her as a witch and another that turned her hair into “tentacles.” , each representing a “sin”: such as “political manipulation” and “abuse of power with selfish intentions”.

However, one of these cartoons drew more attention, as it was published on Twitter by the Chinese Embassy in France and because it had elements of religious intolerance.

It shows a woman with Pelosi’s face, with a crown of stars like the Virgin Mary, trying to steal a child from the crib while a man with a hammer (one of the symbols of communism) watches the scene and seems ready to react.

The cartoon has the message: “Nobody likes war, but no parent would let someone steal their child.” In the publication, the embassy used the hashtags #Taiwan and #PelosiVisit and reported in Chinese the names of the cartoon (“Maria stealing the baby”) and the artist (Wuheqilin, a Chinese cartoonist known for his cartoons against the United States).

In addition to the political reference – China considers Taiwan a rebel province and not an independent country, and therefore Pelosi’s visit would be an interference in Chinese internal affairs, according to the communist dictatorship’s understanding -, the drawing seems to allude to Pelosi’s religion. , who is Catholic, although her pro-abortion stance is criticized by the Church: in May, the Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, banned her from receiving communion in the archdiocese.

While she didn’t specifically mention any of the Chinese cartoons, Pelosi suggested she was criticized for machismo and said that when male US congressmen were in Taiwan there was not the same reaction.

“I think they made a big fuss because I’m the president [da Câmara], think. I don’t know if that was a reason or an excuse, because they didn’t say anything when the [parlamentares] men came,” he argued at a news conference in Taiwan.