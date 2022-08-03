“There is only one China in the world,” reads the letter published by the Chinese Embassy in Colombia to rule on what they consider to be “violations” by the United States for the visit of its congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

America must go no further down the wrong and dangerous path

According to the diplomatic authorities, this is a “serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of their country, since Taiwan would be encouraged to become independent without knowing that there is a “legitimate government that represents all of China.”

In the lines of their letter they recounted the commitments made years ago between both nations. The North American power had accepted, in 1979, “to refrain from an official exchange with the Taiwan region” and instead maintain relations only with China.

“Since Nancy Pelosi is the current leader of the US Congress, her visit and activities in Taiwan, in any form or for any reason, constitute a serious political provocation. (…) China does not accept it at all”, they expressed.

Nancy Pelosi and Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan. Photo: EFE/EPA/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

The winds of independence, they say, challenge the ‘status quo’ and amount to dangerous behavior: “Those who play with fire will perish from it.”

What will they do? The Embassy announced that, as part of the Chinese Government, it will defend the national sovereignty supported by the 1.4 billion citizens. “All the consequences of this must be borne by the US and secessionist forces for ‘Taiwan independence’.”

Although they stressed that the North American country is great, they reiterated that these issues must be treated with “mutual respect”, since “the Taiwan issue is purely an internal matter of China” in which no nation should interfere.

“(The United States) must not go further down the wrong and dangerous path,” they concluded.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to China’s Taiwan region has severely impacted Sino-US relations, seriously infringed on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, a very wrong signal .❌ pic.twitter.com/HhGMW3XIAv – Chinese Embassy in Colombia (@china_embajada) August 2, 2022

Nancy Pelosi: ‘We are proud of our enduring friendship’

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, reaffirmed on Wednesday her country’s commitment to Taiwan.in a controversial visit to the island that unleashed the fury of China.

“Our delegation … came to Taiwan to make it clear, unequivocally, that we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and that we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Pelosi, 82, said during an event with the president of Taiwan. the island, Tsai Ing-wen.

Photo: Handout / Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) / AFP

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen commented, for her part, that “in the face of growing and deliberate military threats, Taiwan will not back down. (…) We will maintain the line of defense of democracy”.

Trends WEATHER

*With information from EFE

