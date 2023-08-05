China demanded from Russia an explanation for the “hard” treatment of the Chinese at the border

The Chinese embassy in Russia announced “harsh and excessive actions” of the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation on the Russian-Kazakh border against the Chinese. About it writes “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on July 29 at the Russian-Kazakh border. Five Chinese citizens were “repeatedly interrogated for four hours.” After that, according to diplomats, they were denied entry and canceled tourist visas.

The Chinese Embassy studied the details of the incident and made a presentation to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the FSB and the border service. The diplomatic mission believes that such actions contradict the picture of Chinese-Russian friendship. They have a negative impact on the trend of humanitarian exchanges between states, the experts added. In this connection, the Chinese Embassy called on the Russian Federation to explain the cause of the incident and take measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

