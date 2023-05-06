Osamu Furukawa has driven many Japanese cars in his company converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric propulsion. His favorite, however, is imported: a battery-powered SUV from China’s BYD Auto.

BYD Auto is part of a wave of Chinese electric car exporters starting to compete with Western and Japanese brands in their home markets. They bring fast-developing technology and low prices that, according to Tesla Inc.’s chief financial officer, “are scary.”

Furukawa says he ordered an ATTO 3 when it went on sale on Jan. 31 because of its easy-to-use features and attractive 4.4 million yen (R$163,000) price tag, about 25% less than a Tesla.

“It’s perfect,” says Furukawa at his office in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo.

Other ambitious Chinese electric vehicle exporters are NIO, Geely Group’s Zeekr and Ora, a unit of SUV maker Great Wall Motors.

Some compete on price. Others emphasize performance and features, putting pressure on Japanese and Western luxury brands.

NIO Inc., which convinced Chinese buyers to pay Tesla-level prices of up to 555,000 yuan (R$150,000), says its new SUV will go on sale this year in Europe. The ES6 features voice-activated controls and a range of 610 kilometers per charge.

“We are very confident that the ES6 will compete in the luxury SUV market,” says NIO founder and chairman William Li in an interview at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Sales of battery-powered and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles in China nearly doubled last year to 6.9 million vehicles, half the world total.

That increase was driven by multi-billion dollar subsidies offered by the Communist Party government, which is trying to make China a creator of clean energy and other technologies. This rattles American and European leaders, who see China as a strategic and industrial competitor.

Chinese brands are “serious competition,” according to David Leah, an analyst at data firm GlobalData.

They have “more competitive battery technology” and can “achieve greater economies of scale,” Leah said in an email.

BYD Auto, owned by battery maker BYD Co., surpassed Tesla in total sales in 2022 with 1.9 million vehicles. Half of that total were gasoline-electric hybrids, while Tesla’s fleet is all-electric.

“We have a lot of respect for Chinese automakers,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on a Jan. 25 conference call with financial analysts. “They work harder and work smarter.”

Chinese brands are developing electric vehicles to compete without subsidies as Beijing is shifting the burden onto the industry by requiring them to earn credits when selling EVs. Prices start at 100,000 yuan (R$73,000) for a compact SUV with a range of 400 kilometers per charge.

“The Chinese are scary,” Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on the conference call with analysts.

Chinese electric vehicle brands combine research and design centers in the United States and Europe with factories in China.

Zeekr plans to launch an all-electric sedan and SUV this year in the Netherlands and Sweden. Its miniature UN, bringing together Chinese and European designers, is in Gothenberg, Sweden, next to Volvo Cars, another brand of the Geely group, while its factories are in China.

“Our goal is to become a key player in electrified mobility in Europe within this decade,” says Spiros Fotinos, CEO of Zeekr and veteran of Toyota and Lexus. With a “clear global ambition”, he says, “we are looking for opportunities and the right moment for other markets”.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, parent company of the Chrysler, Peugeot and FIAT brands, warned in January that Europe needs a strategy to compete with the lower prices of the Chinese. Electric vehicles manufactured in Europe cost 40% more than Chinese models, according to Tavares.

“It is a bleak scenario”, said Tavares to the German magazine Automobilwoche. “But do not need be like that.”

BYD Auto exports quadrupled last year to 55,916 sedans, SUVs and compacts. Most of them were destined for India, Thailand, Brazil and other developing markets. BYD last year announced a sale of 1,000 vehicles to Mexico’s VEMO to make up the largest fleet of electric taxis outside of China.

Beijing-based state-owned BAIC said a Jordanian dealer ordered 1,000 units of its EU5 compact sedan in January. The company says it intends to launch two or three more electric vehicles in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Europe.

What about the United States, the biggest and richest market?

Chinese electric vehicle brands are wary of a large country that requires high investment in dealerships and charging networks, especially as Washington and Beijing clash over security, technology and human rights.

“It’s not a simple task,” says NIO’s Li. “Our products and services need to be prepared.”

BYD Auto has been in the US market for a decade, selling battery-powered buses, assembled in a factory northeast of Los Angeles. The company is “still in the process” of deciding whether or not to sell SUVs and sedans to Americans, it said in a written response to questions asked.

Political tensions “make it difficult for a Chinese company to launch electric vehicles or not” in the United States, according to Leah.

In Europe, Ora, from the Great Wall group, sells its 03 model from 140,000 yuan (R$102,000). Ora tries to stand out among dozens of start-up brands by marketing its cars as designed for women, their physical characteristics and everyday needs.

“This is a second or third car for a family. It can be used by a wife or daughter to go to work, go out with friends or go shopping,” says Ora Deputy Director General Tan Jian.

In Europe, BYD Auto partners with dealership networks in the UK, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. The company says it has also delivered cars in Belgium, Denmark and Austria. It has an agreement with European leasing company SIXT, which BYD says will lead to the sale of up to 100,000 vehicles over the next six years.

In Japan, BYD Auto plans to have 100 showrooms by the end of 2025. Its Dolphin compact and Seal sedan are expected to hit the Japanese market this year. The company says it also exported 4,000 ATTO 3s to Australia.

Furukawa’s company, OZ Co., converts Volkswagen Beetles and other classic models, replacing gasoline engines with batteries and electric motors. Furukawa says that he drives his ATTO 3 every day, and has traveled as far as Osaka, 400 kilometers away.

BYD Auto’s Yokohama showroom, which opened on Feb. 2, is surrounded by dealerships for well-known brands including Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Volkswagen and Chevrolet.

A married man and father of one child says that he even looked at Japanese models, but bought an ATTO 3 for its interior space and price.

“I like the car, it’s easy to drive,” said the buyer, who asked to be identified only by his last name, Ohta. “It has so many good features.”

Ohta’s father had a “negative reaction” to BYD being a brand from China, which has a history of conflicted relations with Japan. But Ohta says his work in the gaming industry has taught him to respect Chinese innovation.

“They’re putting out great products,” says Ohta. “I have respect for the country.”