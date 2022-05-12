In addition to the two big ones eD3 and eD9 vans the Chinese brand Maxus also offers the innovative electric tricycle Wuzheng 3MXwhich is offered in configurations Chassis, Box and Pick up. The driving force is on the rear wheels, while the only front wheel, thanks to a turning radius of 8.5 meters, makes it agile in maneuvering and in confined spaces. It is the Chinese answer to the mythical Piaggio Ape.

Features Chinese Wuzheng 3MX Electric Tricycle

The Chinese Wuzheng 3MX electric tricycle is long from 3.89 to 4.0 meters, depending on the versions. The payload reaches up to 1,000 kg and is equipped with a spacious and comfortable cabin, complete with air conditioning.

Wuzheng 3MX electric tricycle

If purchased in the variant Chassiswith an exposed frame, it lends itself to specific customizations and set-ups that make it perfect for the most diverse uses, including that of medium for street food.

Autonomy and battery of the Chinese electric tricycle

Wuzheng 3MX is equipped with a 20.74 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a motor from 29 kW / 39 hp of maximum power (10 kW / 13.6 hp rated power) with a maximum torque of 155 Nm. It reaches a maximum speed of 60 km and offers an autonomy of 174 km in the WLTP cycle.

Wuzheng 3MX electric tricycle in charging

The traction battery, which for a full charge 20% -80% takes 4.8 hoursit is guaranteed for 5 years or 120,000 km.

Chinese electric tricycle price

The price of the tricycle Wuzheng 3MX and of 25,700 euros (VAT and roading excluded). And if we also calculate the government incentives up to 4,000 euros, the base price is 21,700 euros.

Front wheel of Wuzheng 3MX electric tricycle

The electric tricycle together with the electric vans and the T90 Maxus pick-up debuts for the first time in Italy at Transpotec Logitec 2022.

Chinese electric tricycle Wuzheng 3MX photo

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Maxus electric vans

👉 Maxus T90 electric pick-up

👉 Maxus T90 electric pick-up

👉 Truck N1, who can drive it and when?

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK