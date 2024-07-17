A “discount of the penalty” for Volkswagen and BMW. This is what the European Commission is considering regarding provisional duties on electric vehicles produced in China and imported into the Old Continent: according to what was reported by Reuters, which cites two sources familiar with the matter, the Commission would be willing to label the two German car manufacturers as so-called cooperating companiesthe classification that would make them suitable to the imposition of duties of 20.8% on their China-made vehicles versus the 37.6% currently planned.

Reduced duties for BMW and VW?

Let us remember that both the electric Mini produced in China by BMW and the Cupra Tavascan built in the Asian country by the Volkswagen Group they were not part of the analysis of the Brussels sample before the announcement of the imposition of provisional tariffs, which means that both electric models were automatically subject to the highest tariff level. This is why the European Commission is now working: the aim is to find a compromise to ensure that the tariffs do not unduly damage some of Europe’s major car manufacturers that produce cars in China and import them into Europe.

The position of German industry

As mentioned, however, the decision on this reduction of duties has not yet been taken: in fact, there is talk of evaluations in progress, with BMW and Volkswagen watching with interest to see what fate awaits them. The German car industry’s position on the issue is quite clear: opposition to tariffs to avoid retaliation from China, where German manufacturers earned a third of their revenue last year. Let us remember that Brussels has until next autumn to make a final decision on the tariffs, which are preliminary for now.